NAB share price under $20, is it a buy?

Sir Reginald De Twatte Capita Share price has collapsed and suspect will go under - https://t.co/kN4lFQw5qM 53 minutes ago ramesh RT @ANI: ICICI Bank: Our board at its meeting yesterday has approved for an equity investment of up to Rs 10 billion in equity shares of #Y… 54 minutes ago Mona Alami RT @NoamRaydan: My latest for @EnergyFuse .1) I look at #Iran's oil shipments to #Syria-key destination for Iranian oil under U.S. sanction… 57 minutes ago Larry newingham RT @NoamRaydan: “No country is allowed to take over the share of other members for production/ exports of oil under any circumstance,” Iran… 3 hours ago Noam Raydan “No country is allowed to take over the share of other members for production/ exports of oil under any circumstanc… https://t.co/sHhD7vEfQf 6 hours ago Noam Raydan My latest for @EnergyFuse .1) I look at #Iran's oil shipments to #Syria-key destination for Iranian oil under U.S.… https://t.co/bSfO4vEcNm 6 hours ago