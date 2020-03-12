Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > FTSE 100 Plunges After Trump's Travel Ban

FTSE 100 Plunges After Trump's Travel Ban

RTTNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
U.K. stocks slumped on Thursday to extend a global rout, with a plunge in oil prices on the prospect of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia as well as concerns over enhanced travel restrictions weighing on markets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban [Video]

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban

The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has confirmed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:20Published
Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction [Video]

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RenLaz17

Ren 🇬🇧🇷🇴🛠🗳🤖 RT @milo1234: Wow. Considering this is after a series of very significant falls... FTSE 100 plunges 10.87% in worst day since 1987 crash… 3 days ago

milo1234

Milo The Mole Wow. Considering this is after a series of very significant falls... FTSE 100 plunges 10.87% in worst day since… https://t.co/YDZBTWljWN 3 days ago

bellaella7

Belinda Wall Street plunges again as Trump's EU travel ban sends shares crashing - business live Britain’s FTSE 100 index… https://t.co/YXhxp2toql 3 days ago

jhonnblaze

dave RT @RTTNews: FTSE 100 Plunges After Trump's Travel Ban https://t.co/tiYyuaPOjs #stocks #trading #rttnews https://t.co/7U0pAY5ktJ 3 days ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World FTSE 100 Plunges After Trump's Travel Ban https://t.co/N58uxo7uKl 3 days ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX FTSE 100 Plunges After Trump’s Travel Ban https://t.co/IzdIhGwP2Y 3 days ago

RTTNews

RTTNews Top Stories FTSE 100 Plunges After Trump's Travel Ban https://t.co/tiYyuaPOjs #stocks #trading #rttnews https://t.co/7U0pAY5ktJ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.