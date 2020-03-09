Shopify to Pay Employees $1,000 for Work at Home Supplies

Fitterfirst As remote work becomes more prevalent in today's society we aim to teach people the best ways to adapt to a healthy… https://t.co/A41hxDbGkX 8 hours ago LMHQ More good deeds: @Shopify is providing its employees with a $1,000 stipend to buy office supplies and help ease the… https://t.co/0VHv2fPXMo 9 hours ago ShirleyRay RT @realrandomrolls: Shopify is giving employees a $1,000 stipend to buy supplies while they work from home during coronavirus pandemic htt… 12 hours ago jeanettetodd RT @DaveMichels: Shopify is giving its employees $1,000 to furnish their work-from-home setups with whatever gear they need because of the… 1 day ago JAGD Solutions RT @businessinsider: Shopify is giving its employees $1,000 to furnish their work-from-home setups with whatever gear they need because of… 1 day ago BigCommerce @SeanOrfila @Shopify Hey there - as the situation evolves we're continuing to update our policies, including allowi… https://t.co/CPeePvwqqS 1 day ago real random Shopify is giving employees a $1,000 stipend to buy supplies while they work from home during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/BFen7TfDMZ 1 day ago Dennis Matthews Back to #COVID19. Let’s be honest though, not every business can afford what @Shopify is doing. This is where gover… https://t.co/sZ5T1gYFSE 1 day ago