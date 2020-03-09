The CBA share price has crashed 35% in just four weeks

See You Wins @tedermeatballs He will not be feeling as flush as he did a month ago. The stock market has crashed and ESRs share… https://t.co/CgmjkidmBA 2 hours ago Sally Gainsbury EGM manufacturer share prices dive as casinos shut down machines - social gaming may increase https://t.co/YLfO9rLmfL 5 hours ago Insignificant @tirangawasi @noPankPankPls Ye mahapurush ongc ke independent director Hain. No wonder ongc share price crashed by over 70 percent. 9 hours ago Sechaba Magatikele RT @Like_WhatIWrite: A few factors that lead to the collapse of the SASOL share price in the previous week. Link: https://t.co/84lCPy0v0z… 17 hours ago 7 @JoeBiden Medicare 4 All and student debt cancellation will turbo charge the failing economy. Ford’s share price i… https://t.co/lZzIId7eBm 1 day ago LikeWhatIWrite A few factors that lead to the collapse of the SASOL share price in the previous week. Link:… https://t.co/JPvvlKrtLG 1 day ago TDY Bahamas Bitcoin Price Crashing Due to Coronavirus Fear ... Like, Share, Comment, to support this Post ... The price of Bitc… https://t.co/V2aMx1MmOL 2 days ago Alexander Wetterling, CIPM Think about the analyst who had a strong buy on Enron when the share price was at $90 in mid-2000 and continued to… https://t.co/jGuLV5xVwz 3 days ago