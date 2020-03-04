Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Contrarian Investors: 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for 2020

Contrarian Investors: 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for 2020

Motley Fool Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The current market sell-off provides investors an opportunity to buy Cisco and two other tech stocks for a lower valuation multiple.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Time to rebalance portfolios, keep proceeds in cash: investment officer [Video]

Time to rebalance portfolios, keep proceeds in cash: investment officer

Investors should consider rebalancing their portfolios amid the sell-off, and either keep the proceeds in cash or dollar-cost average into growth stocks, says Abbot Downing deputy CIO Carol Schleif.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:49Published
Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win [Video]

Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win

Healthcare and tech stocks boosted Wall Street Wednesday after Joe Biden's surge in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LynnRen27

Lynn i sort or agree but not only these three. https://t.co/oSRuY9sSkk 1 hour ago

pioneertrades

Pioneer General Trading Co LLC Contrarian Investors: 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for 2020 | The Motley Fool https://t.co/HC5kr2QD1x 1 day ago

thegreenisback

thegreenisback Contrarian Investors: 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for 2020 @themotleyfool #stocks $CSCO $PANW $ANET https://t.co/KyDjJ8camT 2 days ago

StckPro

STCK.PRO $ANET $CSCO $PANW NEW ARTICLE : Contrarian Investors: 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for 2020 https://t.co/LayXAMnXiN Get all… https://t.co/4CS0wrpl0h 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.