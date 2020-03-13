Global  

Google Teams With White House to Ready Coronavirus Testing Website

Motley Fool Friday, 13 March 2020
The White House and Google are working to develop a website that will direct Americans to coronavirus testing sites.
Trump Administration Says Medicare Will Cover Coronavirus Testing

Trump Administration Says Medicare Will Cover Coronavirus Testing 01:01

 Lawmakers are also working to negotiate a legislative package with the White House that would include free coronavirus testing for those who need it.

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday. The US president indicated the move was in response to an..

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

The White House says Google is building a coronavirus testing website, but details are fuzzy

SAN FRANCISCO — The White House is turning to Google to build a new screening website for anyone wanting information on how to get tested for the coronavirus,...
Seattle Times

Pelosi, White House near agreement on coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration hoped to announce agreement Friday on a coronavirus aid package to reassure anxious...
SeattlePI.com

