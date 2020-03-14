Global  

U.S. airlines cut flights to U.K., Ireland

SeekingAlpha Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights [Video]

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights

The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:10Published
Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US [Video]

Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US

The Foreign Office has advised against “all but essential travel” to the US after President Trump introduced a travel ban on the UK over the coronavirus pandemic. British nationals with journeys..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

U.S. airlines start cutting flights due to UK, Ireland restrictions

United Airlines Co said late Saturday it would begin cutting flights to the United Kingdom after Washington expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland,...
Reuters

U.S. airlines prepare new flight cuts after new UK, Ireland restrictions

Delta Air Lines plans to scale back more flights after the United States expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland, it said, and Southwest Airlines was...
Reuters

1984hary

ハリー RT @JenniferJJacobs: American Airlines will slash long-haul international flights by 75% because of the collapse in travel demand and govt… 3 seconds ago

OfficialCajero

Anthony🎧 RT @DiaryOfAri_: FRONTIER AIRLINES IS OFFERING FREE ONE WAY FLIGHTS FOR STUDENTS WITH AN ACTIVE .EDU ACCOUNT. RT TO HELP A STUDENT OUT!!! h… 12 seconds ago

sselvinjacob100

Selvin RT @Fxhedgers: American Airlines will slash long-haul international flights by 75% because of the collapse in travel demand https://t.co/Un… 17 seconds ago

HarryB8s

Harry RT @Danbets8: No sympathy for any of the airlines or holiday firms, it’s ok for them to double prices in kids holidays, or treble flights f… 19 seconds ago

kathyf

KathyF RT @norwegian76: Scandinavian Airlines is temporarily laying off 90% of all staff and halting operations. Bare minimum of flights. #Corona… 21 seconds ago

Amos5210

Amos52 RT @NBCNews: American Airlines says it will start a phased suspension of nearly all long-haul international flights starting Monday. https:… 44 seconds ago

EcholsAron

Aron Echols RT @TravelGoC: Canadians travelling outside Canada: It could be increasingly difficult to return to Canada. Airlines have cancelled flights… 50 seconds ago

Cross66D

Mr DC ❌Canada 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 RT @ezralevant: A hearty Trudeau welcome to 250 unvetted, unscreened, unquarantined migrants from China, stepping off a China Eastern Airli… 58 seconds ago

