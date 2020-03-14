U.S. airlines cut flights to U.K., Ireland

ハリー RT @JenniferJJacobs: American Airlines will slash long-haul international flights by 75% because of the collapse in travel demand and govt… 3 seconds ago Anthony🎧 RT @DiaryOfAri_: FRONTIER AIRLINES IS OFFERING FREE ONE WAY FLIGHTS FOR STUDENTS WITH AN ACTIVE .EDU ACCOUNT. RT TO HELP A STUDENT OUT!!! h… 12 seconds ago Selvin RT @Fxhedgers: American Airlines will slash long-haul international flights by 75% because of the collapse in travel demand https://t.co/Un… 17 seconds ago Harry RT @Danbets8: No sympathy for any of the airlines or holiday firms, it’s ok for them to double prices in kids holidays, or treble flights f… 19 seconds ago KathyF RT @norwegian76: Scandinavian Airlines is temporarily laying off 90% of all staff and halting operations. Bare minimum of flights. #Corona… 21 seconds ago Amos52 RT @NBCNews: American Airlines says it will start a phased suspension of nearly all long-haul international flights starting Monday. https:… 44 seconds ago Aron Echols RT @TravelGoC: Canadians travelling outside Canada: It could be increasingly difficult to return to Canada. Airlines have cancelled flights… 50 seconds ago Mr DC ❌Canada 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 RT @ezralevant: A hearty Trudeau welcome to 250 unvetted, unscreened, unquarantined migrants from China, stepping off a China Eastern Airli… 58 seconds ago