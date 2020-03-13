Global  

Crown Resorts shares down following new social distancing strategy

Motley Fool Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX: CWN) share price is down by 9.3% so far today, after releasing details of new social distancing measures that will be implemented in its Melbourne facility.

Crown Resorts adopts social distancing measures in Melbourne casino to stem virus spread

Crown Resorts said on Monday it was adopting several "social distancing" measures at its casino in Melbourne in light of the growing threat posed by the...
