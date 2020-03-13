Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )





The post Crown Resorts shares down following new social distancing strategy appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. The Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX: CWN) share price is down by 9.3% so far today, after releasing details of new social distancing measures that will be implemented in its Melbourne facility.The post Crown Resorts shares down following new social distancing strategy appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

