Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bithumb Futures, a global digital asset derivatives trading platform registered in Seychelles, has announced a Bitcoin Perpetual Contract (BTC/USDT) with up to 100x leverage as an introductory product for its inaugural launch. The platform is now accepting global users to register (except the countries prohibited by local regulations) and offers a very competitive referral program. Bithumb Futures’ full trading functionality will be officially launched this month before later extending to other assets and product offerings. Backed by leading industry players, Bithumb Futures has recently completed its initial fundraising and signed the brand usage agreement with Bithumb Korea on the usage



The post Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team appeared first on The Merkle Hash. 👓 View full article

