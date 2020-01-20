Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team

Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team

The Merkle Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Bithumb Futures, a global digital asset derivatives trading platform registered in Seychelles, has announced a Bitcoin Perpetual Contract (BTC/USDT) with up to 100x leverage as an introductory product for its inaugural launch. The platform is now accepting global users to register (except the countries prohibited by local regulations) and offers a very competitive referral program. Bithumb Futures’ full trading functionality will be officially launched this month before later extending to other assets and product offerings.   Backed by leading industry players, Bithumb Futures has recently completed its initial fundraising and signed the brand usage agreement with Bithumb Korea on the usage

The post Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Noah Levine: 605 Introduces New Data Platform to the Industry [Video]

Noah Levine: 605 Introduces New Data Platform to the Industry

Like many others in the TV ecosystem, 605 has worked to create data sets that continue to grow the advanced TV marketplace. Noah Levine, CRO of 605, presented a new company offering to the industry at..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:57Published
With Upfronts Around The Corner, Neutrality Is King: LiveRamp’s Prasad [Video]

With Upfronts Around The Corner, Neutrality Is King: LiveRamp’s Prasad

A new year, a new decade may have only just begun but, for some, minds are already turning to the key point in the US TV ad sales calendar. Upfronts season peaks in May, when video and TV content..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Fall After Emergency Rate Cuts By Fed, RBNZ

Asian stock markets are sharply lower on Monday and U.S. stock futures tumbled after the U.S. Federal Reserve, in an emergency move, slashed its benchmark...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

bitlyfool

BitlyFool.com Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team -… https://t.co/x7Cp0eJMGT 42 minutes ago

___CryptoNews

฿ittrail Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team… https://t.co/M3YUR3fCKq 42 minutes ago

johnmorganFL

John Morgan Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team… https://t.co/E5MUvB4crA 2 days ago

Infospa2

Infospa Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team… https://t.co/76OyEqYsNf 2 days ago

Infospa2

Infospa Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team… https://t.co/O2l9q5UGko 3 days ago

HedgeMaven

HedgeMaven Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team - Coi… https://t.co/RlWbbBKM14 3 days ago

Blockboard_news

BlockBoard Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team - https://t.co/BaxhBP0Oz2 3 days ago

___CryptoNews

฿ittrail Bithumb Futures Announces its Official Launch with Key Industry Experts Joining the Executive Management Team… https://t.co/cYTDuF5POz 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.