Netflix Is Ideal Stock for Coronavirus FearsEvents are being cancelled around the world as fears of the dreaded coronavirus takes hold. NBA games have been suspended . March Madness will happen, but with no fans. There have been cancellations of major business events. You get the message. Many countries are closing up shop for now, and this could only benefit companies like *Netflix Inc*ย (NASDAQ:NFLX).We're seeing self-hibernation and many companies.The post Netflix Stock Could Ride Out Coronavirus Threat as People Stay Home appeared first on Profit Confidential.



