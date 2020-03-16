TSX Plunges 688 Points — But the 20% Losses Are Even More Startling

You Might Like

Tweets about this Baby Sista RT @AP: BREAKING: Dow plunges 2,250 points, 9.7%, as more of US economy shuts down because of coronavirus outbreak. Trading temporarily hal… 2 seconds ago Heidi Hafeken RT @RadioFreeTom: NEW YORK (AP) — Dow plunges 2,250 points, 9.7%, as more of US economy shuts down, Fed makes emergency rate cut; oil price… 4 seconds ago joan RT @CBCAlerts: Dow off 2,250 points at opening (9.7%), triggering automatic trading halt. S&P 500 off 8.4%, NASDAQ off 6.1%. TSX plunges 1,… 6 seconds ago againsttrump RT @CNBC: WATCH: The Dow plunges more than 2,000 points at the open. Yesterday, the Fed cut interest rates to zero and launched a massive m… 9 seconds ago RWagen❌ RT @FOX10Phoenix: #NOW: Dow plunges 2,250 points, 9.7%, as more of US economy shuts down, Fed makes emergency rate cut; oil prices fall sha… 11 seconds ago Kim Krompass| Forex Trading Coach ⚡ RT @AFP: #BREAKING New York state manufacturing index plunges 34 points to lowest since 2009: Fed https://t.co/ON6dlrHlAY 13 seconds ago Jev Forsberg Dow Plunges 2,200 Points, Trading Halted After Fed Slashes Rates https://t.co/AZXtnQsCi4 17 seconds ago