Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero
Monday, 16 March 2020 () The Federal Reserve took yet another bold action on Sunday evening, announcing that the central bank would be slashing interest rates to zero percent. But the markets weren't impressed, with the Dow dropping over 1,000 points, and oil prices dropping as much as 10 percent. In a surprise move by the Federal Reserve Sunday evening, the central bank announced that it will be cutting interest rates to zero percent and reactivating the crisis-era program of bond purchases known as "quantitative easing," in which the Fed buys billions of dollars in bonds…
With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Khaleej Times •TechCrunch •NPR •cbs4.com
