Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero

Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero

OilPrice.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Federal Reserve took yet another bold action on Sunday evening, announcing that the central bank would be slashing interest rates to zero percent. But the markets weren't impressed, with the Dow dropping over 1,000 points, and oil prices dropping as much as 10 percent. In a surprise move by the Federal Reserve Sunday evening, the central bank announced that it will be cutting interest rates to zero percent and reactivating the crisis-era program of bond purchases known as "quantitative easing," in which the Fed buys billions of dollars in bonds…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Stocks in Freefall — Why Investors Are Looking past the Fed’s Cut to Zero

Stocks in Freefall — Why Investors Are Looking past the Fed’s Cut to Zero 01:21

 The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to 0%, but the market shrugged at the added liquidity. Here's why.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates [Video]

US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates

In an emergency meeting, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near 0% in a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Zero rates, zero impact: Fed & co fail to calm markets

Stock markets and oil prices continued to nose-dive on Monday after the second emergency cut in U.S. interest rates in as many weeks -- effectively to zero --...
Reuters

Fed cuts rates and NYC, LA close restaurants to fight coronavirus

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaKhaleej TimesTechCrunchNPRcbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mmmmwohan

Jongcheol Han Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero | https://t.co/3Rs2QYFVyl https://t.co/XhNwfWZMH7 #oilprice 9 minutes ago

BillLaw49

Bill Law بيل لو In a lengthening string of blunders is this, the price war with Putin, MBS' biggest? "Oil Falls Into $20 Range" |… https://t.co/jYNUvuj6vX 29 minutes ago

blackarcintel

BlackArc Intel New post: "Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero" https://t.co/nWDWgSvME5 39 minutes ago

carbonreports

HYDROCARBON #Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero #crudeoil #CL_F #WTI #Brent 40 minutes ago

BostonStratInt

Boston Strategies International / BSI Ventures Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero https://t.co/Wp4MUuEdak 1 hour ago

KittyOwner_Club

Раттана Женг Марай® Oil Falls Into $20 Range As The Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Zero | https://t.co/z7pmoWIXqO https://t.co/xLcxNun5g7 #oilprice 1 hour ago

mculeia

charlie hargreeves⁹⁹ @cerisechalamet She goes way back into my childhood as the iconic Velma Dinkley in the live action Scooby-Doo movie… https://t.co/FWVqTb4K0O 5 hours ago

elorapha

olusina olayiwola This Top strategist in a media buying company needs a partner. The age specified falls into the active explorer dem… https://t.co/zMKz5jiKpI 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.