Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





The post Bear Market 2020: What to Do if You Buy Stocks Too Early appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. Market timing is risky, particularly in a bear market . Seek to invest in durable dividend stocks that will thrive again after the current economic turmoil passes.The post Bear Market 2020: What to Do if You Buy Stocks Too Early appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article