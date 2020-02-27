Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () The Indonesia stock market turned emphatically lower again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 320 points or 6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,690-point plateau and it's in line for further damage on Tuesday.
Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set..