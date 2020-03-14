Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > California Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spreading the Novel Coronavirus

California Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spreading the Novel Coronavirus

The Merkle Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
California Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spreading the Novel CoronavirusEveryone in the United States keeps close tabs on the novel coronavirus outbreak. In California, the situation isn’t looking good, and harsh measures are being introduced. With over 300 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in California, new measures appear more than warranted. California Prepares for the Novel Coronavirus Peak To date, over 8,300 tests have been conducted in the state. That is still a relatively small amount, given how many people live in the state. Curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus has become the number one priority. In California, bars, nightclubs, pubs and wineries will be closed indefinitely. Furthermore, restaurants

The post California Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spreading the Novel Coronavirus appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: California Gov. Newsom Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors

California Gov. Newsom Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors 03:36

 Bars, nightclubs, wineries and brew pubs across California have been ordered to close Sunday, while all seniors have been told to isolate at home as health officials seek to limit the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus. Kenny Choi reports. (3-15-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Heavily Impacting Businesses Across South Florida [Video]

Coronavirus Heavily Impacting Businesses Across South Florida

CBS4's David Sutta spoke with the owner of Flippers Cinema to see what he's doing in the wake of the outbreak.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:33Published
Neighbors, organizations in the Front Range stepping up to help others during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Neighbors, organizations in the Front Range stepping up to help others during coronavirus outbreak

Coloradans across the Front Range are doing their part to help their fellow neighbors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Novel Coronavirus can Cause 1.7 Million Deaths in the US

Novel Coronavirus can Cause 1.7 Million Deaths in the USFollowing the recent developments regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic, several pressing questions need to be answered. Especially when it comes to death...
The Merkle Also reported by •CTV NewsMashablebizjournals

Here are the places on coronavirus lockdown so far

To halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, some cities countries are taking a drastic measure: Stopping the population from entering or leaving certain areas,...
Mashable Also reported by •The VergeCTV NewsThe Merklebizjournals

Tweets about this

bitlyfool

BitlyFool.com California Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spreading the Novel Coronavirus - https://t.co/ml4JLwycQq https://t.co/bDZ4fNzumA 12 minutes ago

___CryptoNews

฿ittrail California Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spreading the Novel Coronavirus https://t.co/TkB0DHLcWm #California… https://t.co/Suymk5Zwwj 21 minutes ago

webnowcompany

webnow #BTC #OIO Everyone in the United States keeps close tabs on the novel coronavirus outbreak. In California, the situ… https://t.co/sli1ZHdB9v 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.