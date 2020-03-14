California Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spreading the Novel Coronavirus
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Everyone in the United States keeps close tabs on the novel coronavirus outbreak. In California, the situation isn’t looking good, and harsh measures are being introduced. With over 300 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in California, new measures appear more than warranted. California Prepares for the Novel Coronavirus Peak To date, over 8,300 tests have been conducted in the state. That is still a relatively small amount, given how many people live in the state. Curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus has become the number one priority. In California, bars, nightclubs, pubs and wineries will be closed indefinitely. Furthermore, restaurants
Bars, nightclubs, wineries and brew pubs across California have been ordered to close Sunday, while all seniors have been told to isolate at home as health officials seek to limit the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus. Kenny Choi reports. (3-15-2020)
