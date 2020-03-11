philip Lemmons A Bull Market For Bear Funds https://t.co/idByGM1YHW $GLD, $SDS, $SH, $TAIL, $TLT, $DWSH, $HDGE https://t.co/ctyjw6Oqh4 15 hours ago

News Reflections Yeah, we know that. Following historically longest bull market, bear market & recession have been expected since 20… https://t.co/4PSkWxvFmK 22 hours ago

Craig Martin @NMag_CT @paulnoppe Always slippage in funds & you never able to know when the top is except with hindsight, but my… https://t.co/5qFTs43mjj 23 hours ago

Peter Wagstaff In a bull market, index-linked tracker funds are a better bet: in a bear market, managed funds are a better bet. 1 day ago

STCK.PRO $GLD $SDS $SH NEW ARTICLE : A Bull Market For Bear Funds https://t.co/n6XwWMBjOb Get all the latest $GLD related ne… https://t.co/b17PwUSRwQ 1 day ago

Seeking Alpha A Bull Market For Bear Funds. https://t.co/MojyqgnYhQ #markets #investing #business 1 day ago

Steffano Orioli Ferrari 🔥 RT @NomicsFinance: Read the latest review of FTX. Here's are some notes from Proof R. https://t.co/MdjX41DzBy via @yotpo 3 days ago