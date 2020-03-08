Global  

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Dropped Under $10 During Massive Market Selloff

Motley Fool Tuesday, 17 March 2020
The current market turbulence shouldn’t suppress your appetite for investing. Superior Plus Corp and Magellan Aerospace Corporation are two high yield dividend stocks that dipped below $10 per share, offering a great discount buy opportunity.

Why Canadians Should Buy Gold Dividend Stocks for a Bear Market

A fearful market calls for gold dividend stocks like Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) right now. The post Why Canadians Should Buy Gold Dividend Stocks...
Motley Fool

2 Reliable Dividend Stocks for the Coming Bear Market

Utility stocks like Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) can protect your portfolio while delivering regular dividend income. The post 2...
Motley Fool

