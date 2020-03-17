Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases

Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases

The Merkle Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The novel coronavirus keeps the entire world in its grip. In Los Angeles County, the current situation looks anything but promising, with further restrictions to be imposed upon residents.  Los Angeles County is noting a hefty increase in novel coronavirus cases. COVID-19 is on the Rise in Los Angeles County Last night, it was confirmed how 25 new cases are recorded. This brings the total for the county to 94, and is likely to surpass 100 later today. Los Angeles County spans major cities such as Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and so forth. New procedures will be implemented

The post Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: LA County Sees Increase Of Nearly 100 Coronvirus Cases In 48 Hours

LA County Sees Increase Of Nearly 100 Coronvirus Cases In 48 Hours 04:42

 In the past 48 hours, Los Angeles County has reported 96 new confirmed cases of coronavirus as the ability to test increases — bringing the total to 190 confirmed cases.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Climb Toward 300; 2 Deaths Confirmed [Video]

Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Climb Toward 300; 2 Deaths Confirmed

Cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles county climbed to nearly 300 Friday, including two deaths.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:12Published
Colorado startup helping families stay up-to-date with loved ones in hospitals across the state [Video]

Colorado startup helping families stay up-to-date with loved ones in hospitals across the state

Hospitals across the state have implemented public health security measures which prohibit most visitors from visiting loved ones at hospitals, but one startup in Colorado has created a way for..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Los Angeles County Beaches Cut Down Volleyball Nets Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is giving new meaning to the March tradition of cutting down nets ... beaches across Los Angeles County are making sure no one plays...
TMZ.com

Triad hospitals ratchet up COVID-19 preparedness

The number of novel coronavirus cases around the world eclipsed 180,000 Monday. More than 7,150 people have died, and almost 80,000 have recovered. In the U.S.,...
bizjournals Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

My_CryptoNews

mycrypto news Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/rx3l9X4nFd 2 days ago

The_Web_Finance

Digital Finance Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/gjo4Ij30wP https://t.co/GPislJo22c 3 days ago

GigaBitcoin

GigaɃitcoin Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/1dYOnaXdH8 3 days ago

crypto_news24

CRYPTONEWS.WATCH Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases (The Merkle) The novel coronavirus keeps the en… https://t.co/i4EQInd3UB 3 days ago

RealWillHenry

Will Henry Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/08ilBuGJbI https://t.co/1wGuFKBOkP 3 days ago

webnowcompany

webnow #BTC The novel coronavirus keeps the entire world in its grip. In Los Angeles County, the current situation looks a… https://t.co/u4uIK5QJJU 3 days ago

bitlyfool

BitlyFool.com Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases - https://t.co/STHWwz3oS6 https://t.co/PdCuEVhwfy 3 days ago

___CryptoNews

฿ittrail Los Angeles County Rapidly Approaches 100 Novel Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/EbOX9cMs97 #Hospital… https://t.co/rKreOgaLec 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.