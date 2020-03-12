Global  

How the Virgin Australia share price has reacted after axing international flights

Motley Fool Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Virgin Australia has this morning announced a suspension to all international flying and cut domestic capacity to 50% in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

