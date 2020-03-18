Global  

Stock Alert: Hilton Worldwide Tumbles As Coronavirus Grips Hospitality Industry

RTTNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) are sinking more than 17 percent in morning trade on Wednesday at $53.56, after touching a new 52-week low of $51.75 earlier.
