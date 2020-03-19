Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill Into Law

The Senate approved the proposed relief package on Wednesday, with the president signing it shortly after.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law



On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:17 Published 1 hour ago Trump Approves Aid Package As U.S. Deaths Top 140, Members Of Congress Test Positive



As coronavirus continues to cripple businesses across the nation, President Trump signed into law a relief package passed by the House last week and approved by the Senate earlier Wednesday. The bill.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:23 Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Grasping for a Deal With Trump, House Will Vote on Coronavirus Relief Bill As negotiations continued with the White House, House Democrats were poised to approve a sweeping relief package to assist with recovery from the coronavirus...

NYTimes.com 1 week ago



Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief Bill Watch VideoAs the Trump administration works with Congress on a plan to provide economic relief to businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,...

Newsy 1 week ago





Tweets about this