Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill Into Law

Motley Fool Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Senate approved the proposed relief package on Wednesday, with the president signing it shortly after.
News video: President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill 00:41

 The law will provide paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing and expanded food assistance, among other things.

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law [Video]

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published
Trump Approves Aid Package As U.S. Deaths Top 140, Members Of Congress Test Positive [Video]

Trump Approves Aid Package As U.S. Deaths Top 140, Members Of Congress Test Positive

As coronavirus continues to cripple businesses across the nation, President Trump signed into law a relief package passed by the House last week and approved by the Senate earlier Wednesday. The bill..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:23Published

Grasping for a Deal With Trump, House Will Vote on Coronavirus Relief Bill

As negotiations continued with the White House, House Democrats were poised to approve a sweeping relief package to assist with recovery from the coronavirus...
NYTimes.com

Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief Bill

Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief BillWatch VideoAs the Trump administration works with Congress on a plan to provide economic relief to businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,...
Newsy


