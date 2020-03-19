Zoom Video Becoming Favorite As Coronavirus Spreads
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Video conferencing software company Zoom Video Communications is having a boom time amid the coronavirus pandemic. The San Jose, California-based company's services include video conferencing, online meetings, webinars, chat, and mobile collaboration. As the coronavirus spreads across the U.S., more companies are choosing online meetings and remote conferences over face-to-face ones.
