Rebound Called For Thai Stock Market

RTTNews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market headed south again on Thursday, one day after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 90 points or 8.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,045-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Friday.
News video: Stock Market Nosedives Over Coronavirus

Stock Market Nosedives Over Coronavirus 02:02

 CBS4's Wendy Gillette reports on the historic Dow Jones plunge.

