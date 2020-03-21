Flee to Safety With These 3 Stocks Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Value investors, consider these 3 stocks: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR), Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) and Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI).



The post Flee to Safety With These 3 Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul Conner The #coronaVirus doesn’t scare me. The human race does! All these toilet paper-hoarding prats are probably the same… https://t.co/LaYSN6c1AU 1 week ago lonagar RT @RonaldGipper: @timburchett Sir, as a man who had grandparents who had to flee this regime in the 1940’s, I could not agree more. First… 1 week ago Ronald Gipper @timburchett Sir, as a man who had grandparents who had to flee this regime in the 1940’s, I could not agree more.… https://t.co/hOjxaOJg2Y 1 week ago