Emerald HRM 'Although DuPont continually denied any wrongdoing, it has become one of the classic cases where business leaders c… https://t.co/bPD2ZHEvmH 10 hours ago

Jan Terje Espeland Dark Waters: what DuPont scandal can teach companies about doing the right thing – Bergensia https://t.co/xGNVGnP2QZ 14 hours ago

Cape Fear River Watch Dark Waters: what DuPont scandal can teach companies about doing the right thing https://t.co/uSYIUIGR4z via @ConversationUK 1 day ago

Ben King So I just out of seeing Dark Waters, what a film, the level of corruption and evilness committed by Dupont is off t… https://t.co/PkrQTgsOsH 2 days ago

Darth Lordi RT @boblikethebird: DARK WATERS:Basically it’s Eric Brockovich. Guess what, a big chemical business puts profits before people and 1 man ha… 3 days ago

Giuseppe Loporchio Positive thinking: Dark Waters: what DuPont scandal can teach compani... https://t.co/dk7HVGFJfr 3 days ago

Bob Eagle DARK WATERS:Basically it’s Eric Brockovich. Guess what, a big chemical business puts profits before people and 1 ma… https://t.co/4eaeXX1umh 3 days ago