Outgoing US Charge d'Affaires praises relations with Qatar as exceptional Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The strong ties between Qatar and the United States in several areas have further expanded in the past two years, said&nbs... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward Visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:15Published on January 13, 2020

Tweets about this The Peninsula “The relations between the US and Qatar are exceptional, this is the result of strategic decisions made by the lead… https://t.co/4TSiIZPvIu 1 week ago