Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to Israel

Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to Israel

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to IsraelMorrissey has announced plans to return to Israel for the fourth time, for two shows in May
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?

How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus? 00:54

 Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Israel blocks arrivals from Seoul [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: Israel blocks arrivals from Seoul

South Korea has lodged a complaint with Israel after a planeload of South Koreans was denied entry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:03Published

Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites [Video]Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites

Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Israel reports 10th case of coronavirus

Israel on Sunday confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients who have been diagnosed in Israel to ten.
Reuters Also reported by •Jerusalem PostNPRReuters India

South Florida company partners with Israel Institute for Biological Research to fight coronavirus

The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) has tapped technology by Dyadic International in its research efforts to find a treatment for coronavirus....
bizjournals Also reported by •Jerusalem PostNPR

Tweets about this

queenleeer

Casper Emily RT @Jerusalem_Post: Even as the #coronavirus has caused many cancellations, Morrissey is still set to come to Israel for the fourth time, @… 3 hours ago

gpkny

gary kahn RT @gpkny: Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to Israel https://t.co/z07m71QSr9 6 hours ago

gpkny

gary kahn Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to Israel https://t.co/z07m71QSr9 6 hours ago

silentseawolf

🇺🇸thesilentseawolf RT @Ostrov_A: Corona shmorona! Ain't no virus stopping @officialmoz from playing in #Israel ( ... at least for now) https://t.co/0hrZ87Q5vb 8 hours ago

Ostrov_A

Arsen Ostrovsky Corona shmorona! Ain't no virus stopping @officialmoz from playing in #Israel ( ... at least for now) https://t.co/0hrZ87Q5vb 8 hours ago

lah867

Laura Huber RT @irlisrAlliance: Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to Israel - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/3C7FEriQq1 10 hours ago

irlisrAlliance

Ireland Israel Alliance Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to Israel - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/3C7FEriQq1 13 hours ago

ani_bencohen

YaakovBenMosheHaCohen Coronavirus be damned, Morrissey returning to Israel https://t.co/ntZZfgy9YA 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.