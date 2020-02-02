Kourosh Maheri Novel races to top of Amazon after fans spot parallels with coronavirus https://t.co/p1M39maUYZ https://t.co/KGWC8F2KZ1 1 week ago tiniskwerl RT @Jerusalem_Post: A 1981 novel by @deankoontz has raced to the top of the Amazon charts after fans noticed it appeared to predict the #co… 1 week ago #KAGConservative Novel races to top of Amazon after fans spot parallels with coronavirus https://t.co/cLaschBma3 #Trump2020 #KAGConservative 1 week ago Jewish Community Novel races to top of Amazon after fans spot parallels with coronavirus: Dean Koontz's novel 'The Eyes of Darkness,… https://t.co/ShUzxZ1CUr 1 week ago The Jerusalem Post A 1981 novel by @deankoontz has raced to the top of the Amazon charts after fans noticed it appeared to predict the… https://t.co/MKJX7faYPa 1 week ago