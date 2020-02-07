Global  

Romney says US Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

Jerusalem Post Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Romney says US Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political"There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations," Romney said.
News video: Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden

Romney to support subpoena in Senate probe of Hunter Biden 02:18

 U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will vote to allow a subpoena in a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's businessman son, Hunter Biden, his office said on Friday.

Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power following his impeachment, said on Thursday that a...
Reuters

Romney says Republican probe of Hunter Biden 'appears political'

Hunter Biden's role has been attacked as corrupt without evidence by Trump and other Republicans in Congress.
The Age

