Qatar- Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens

MENAFN.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) IANS Mumbai - Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Me...
Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens

Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens 01:05

 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram. #KareenaKapoorKhan #KareenaKapoorInstagram #Bollywood #KareenaKapoor

Watch Video: Taimur Ali Khan turns assistant for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at work

Watch Video: Taimur Ali Khan turns assistant for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at workSon of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the three-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan is social media's favourite. The netizens love to see Taimur enjoying...
Mid-Day

