Another victim of coronavirus: Spain's religious statue-kissing

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Health authorities have recommended that people use "common sense" and avoid rituals that could help spread the disease that has killed five people and infected 365 so far in Spain.

; Health authorities have recommended that people use "common sense" and avoid rituals that could help spread the disease that has killed five people and infected 365 so far in Spain. 👓 View full article

