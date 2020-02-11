Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data

Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data

MENAFN.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - DailyFX) CRUDE OIL, OPEC, RUSSIA, CHINA, YEN, S & P 500 - TALKING POINTS: Yen leads Euro , Franc higher as sweeping liquidation st...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads [Video]Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads

Oil prices slumped by 4% on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the impact on demand for crude. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Coronavirus Causes Gas Price Drop [Video]Coronavirus Causes Gas Price Drop

The coronavirus outbreak in China has led to a drop in crude oil prices -- which has had a ripple effect here in the U.S., reports Jeff Wagner (2:05). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Tumble On Virus Fears, Oil Price Crash

Asian stock markets are sharply lower on Monday as a plunge in crude oil prices added to worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak across the...
RTTNews

Global stocks pummeled by oil price crash

US Treasury yields fall below 0.5 per cent as crude suffers biggest one-day fall since Gulf war
FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @DailyFX: The $JPY outperformed while financial markets swooned as crude oil prices crashed after #OPEC and Russia failed to reach a dea… 7 minutes ago

DailyFX

DailyFX The $JPY outperformed while financial markets swooned as crude oil prices crashed after #OPEC and Russia failed to… https://t.co/oY7TSmb7RD 8 minutes ago

GZee90844973

GZee RT @IlyaSpivak: Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data - https://t.co/Uugb92RYcD #JPY #EUR #CHF #CrudeOil https://… 39 minutes ago

PhoenixSquawk

Phoenix Financial Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data - ... https://t.co/NcT3fVth34 42 minutes ago

Almatareed

almatareed.org #منتديات_المطاريد #تجارة_عالمية | Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data | https://t.co/n09ztWoK12 1 hour ago

fuchstraders

Fuchs Traders Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data https://t.co/gFkmcUGUE5 https://t.co/j8W8PwyIpY 1 hour ago

myfxinfocom

myfxinfo Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data https://t.co/bYwxWZdt5q 2 hours ago

LovettaLowen

Forex News & Tips Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data: The Japanese Yen led the way higher while global fi… https://t.co/8dHUVsYEHH 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.