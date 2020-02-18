Global  

Columbia University president opposes student referendum supporting BDS

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Columbia University president opposes student referendum supporting BDSThe upcoming undergraduate student vote calls on the university to support divestment from companies doing business with Israel.
Tweets about this

AJewishWriter

Jewish Zionist RT @Jerusalem_Post: In a strong statement, @Columbia President Bollinger condemned #antisemitism and opposed an upcoming student referendum… 7 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post In a strong statement, @Columbia President Bollinger condemned #antisemitism and opposed an upcoming student refere… https://t.co/CC0Cpj8cJO 14 minutes ago

MedicineMan1963

Christopher W. Robertson Columbia University president opposes BDS referendum ahead of vote https://t.co/29jAjMm5DY via @JNS_org 1 hour ago

TheAENetwork

AcademicEngagement RT @JNS_org: .@TheAENetwork executive director and @Columbia alum @MiriamElman told @jacksonrichman, “Bollinger’s strong statement before F… 2 hours ago

JNS_org

Jewish News Syndicate .@TheAENetwork executive director and @Columbia alum @MiriamElman told @jacksonrichman, “Bollinger’s strong stateme… https://t.co/OWAkLWcfOq 2 hours ago

sharonz6

sharonskisss Columbia University president opposes BDS referendum ahead of vote https://t.co/PddKtnd2vC via @JNS_org 3 hours ago

CAMERAonCampus

CAMERA on Campus Columbia University President Bollinger: “[The upcoming #BDS referendum] imposes a standard on this particular pol… https://t.co/omlhrISwui 4 hours ago

TheAENetwork

AcademicEngagement Columbia University president opposes BDS referendum ahead of vote https://t.co/XvH8WNrOue via @JNS_org 4 hours ago

