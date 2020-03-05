Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah

Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvahEdelman, 33, also said he has attended synagogue during the football season.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick [Video]

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick A source tells the 'Boston Herald' that Brady and his head coach's conversation "didn't go well." Since teaming up..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this

michellica02

Michelle Lynch Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah https://t.co/W25DCGd4Cj 17 hours ago

rovingcritic

Sam Ozeck Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah ⁦@marcyoster@danscohen https://t.co/HYOnBuqd7j 1 day ago

CleveJN

Cleveland Jewish News Julian Edelman says he's studying for his bar mitzvah. #CJNUnfiltered https://t.co/aHUlNtYyZI 2 days ago

sparkytor

SAdler Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah - Jewish Telegraphic Agency https://t.co/yMAziGWpYQ 1 week ago

jfcuia

Jewish Federations of Canada - UIA RT @BRIFGiving: New England Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman is studying for his #BarMitzvah! What do you think his party theme will… 1 week ago

JewishLifeTV

JLTV Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah https://t.co/0Elm5kFo6p 1 week ago

bubbiesknowbest

Bubbies Know Best We're "knelling" for the Edelman Family --- Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah https://t.co/ra6LJBoWl2 1 week ago

ScottsOriole

Mitchell Scott RT @jewlearn: New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, one of the few Jews in the league, says he is studying for his bar mitzvah… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.