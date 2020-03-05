Michelle Lynch Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah https://t.co/W25DCGd4Cj 17 hours ago

Sam Ozeck Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah ⁦@marcyoster⁩ @danscohen https://t.co/HYOnBuqd7j 1 day ago

Cleveland Jewish News Julian Edelman says he's studying for his bar mitzvah. #CJNUnfiltered https://t.co/aHUlNtYyZI 2 days ago

SAdler Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah - Jewish Telegraphic Agency https://t.co/yMAziGWpYQ 1 week ago

Jewish Federations of Canada - UIA RT @BRIFGiving: New England Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman is studying for his #BarMitzvah! What do you think his party theme will… 1 week ago

JLTV Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah https://t.co/0Elm5kFo6p 1 week ago

Bubbies Know Best We're "knelling" for the Edelman Family --- Julian Edelman says he is studying for his bar mitzvah https://t.co/ra6LJBoWl2 1 week ago