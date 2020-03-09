Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Dollar adds 6 pt for its value against Egyptian pound, records EGP 15.65 at end of Monday's trading

Dollar adds 6 pt for its value against Egyptian pound, records EGP 15.65 at end of Monday's trading

MENAFN.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The exchange rate of the US dollar continued to rise against the pound on Monday, and added 6 pt. to its value, gaining...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Monday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Monday, department stores shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Murphy USA, up about 7% and shares of Dollar Tree up about 4.2% on..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.