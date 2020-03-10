You Might Like

Tweets about this diane raucher✡️🍩 🥀VOTE ALL BLUE 2020! RT @MicheleSabra: .@kweansmom kudos to you! https://t.co/20L6dARKxg 21 hours ago Know-The-Truth RT @HonestlyConcern: Rashida Tlaib slammed online for T-shirt that erases Israel from the map - Tlaib was wearing the shirt, which depicts… 22 hours ago Know-The-Truth RT @blessPalestine: If ever u needed proof that the world we live in is some sort of demented joke meant to make u slam ur head against a w… 22 hours ago 💫K.C.💫 RT @LawfareProject: UNREAL @RashidaTlaib shared this gleeful photo of herself in a shirt depicting the whole of Israel as Palestine- ERASIN… 2 days ago HHKitchener Rashida Tlaib slammed online for T-shirt that erases Israel from the map https://t.co/MDdPx9Twh2 2 days ago Robert Souder RT @PMA_Wellness: We must remain a people that supports Israel. We are a Genesis 12:3 nation... Rashida Tlaib slammed online for… 3 days ago jd #FreeSpeech Rashida Tlaib slammed online for T-shirt that erases Israel from the map https://t.co/FVZXVj382o 3 days ago Legal-EI RT @ImLookgBackAtU: Every time #RashidaTlaib makes the news it is with something that fills me with an immense amount of disgust. Every ti… 3 days ago