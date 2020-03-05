Global  

Saudi Aramco International Women's Golf Championship receives more than 100 international players

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, March 10, 2020, SPA -- The Saudi Aramco International Women's Golf Championship, the first of its kind in the Ki...
Recent related news from verified sources

International Women's Day: So much more to do

International Women's Day: So much more to do 25 years after the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive roadmap for women's rights,...
PRAVDA

Saudi Arabia to Host First Professional Women Golf Tournament

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Jeddah, March 05, 2020, SPA -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the First Professional Women Golf Tournament to be ...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this

GrowBetterCo

growbetterco Excited to see Annabelle get some coverage in the SMH. She recently went to Saudi Arabia to talk to Aramco about ge… https://t.co/kua5CVD3qG 18 hours ago

WorldwideGolf

Worldwide Golf To celebrate International Women's Day, we take a look at three of the most inspirational women taking part in the… https://t.co/D6Ar7b770w 3 days ago

joelgrundy

Joel Grundy RT @q5partners: Q5's Sharon Rice-Oxley and Nicholas Mathew received a very warm welcome at Saudi @Aramco's 2020 International Women's Day e… 5 days ago

q5partners

Q5 Q5's Sharon Rice-Oxley and Nicholas Mathew received a very warm welcome at Saudi @Aramco's 2020 International Women… https://t.co/lp4opalqe1 5 days ago

reliablyjeff

Jeff Roberts Just saw a post about Saudi Aramco’s international women’s day event and that’s...well that’s peak something. 5 days ago

