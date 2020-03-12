Qatar- MoCI recalls GMC Sierra models of 2019-2020 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Mannai Trading Company W.L.L, dealer of GMC in Qatar, has... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this