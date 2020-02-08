Billy Cornpop Williams 🇬🇷 RT @jdforward: Directors say they are not yet worried that summer camp, but they are beginning to make preparations to ensure camp operates… 8 hours ago The Forward Directors say they are not yet worried that summer camp, but they are beginning to make preparations to ensure camp… https://t.co/6CsdbjzKq4 8 hours ago gary kahn RT @gpkny: Jewish summer camps are already preparing for the coronavirus https://t.co/essBWNhb7i 11 hours ago gary kahn Jewish summer camps are already preparing for the coronavirus https://t.co/essBWNhb7i 11 hours ago WILDCARDCHRIS😎🃏💎 RT @Jerusalem_Post: Directors say they are not yet worried that summer camp, still three months away, will be substantially curtailed by th… 18 hours ago Kourosh Maheri Jewish summer camps are already preparing for the coronavirus https://t.co/bHZy1detqP https://t.co/sok7qGB91y 22 hours ago The Jerusalem Post Directors say they are not yet worried that summer camp, still three months away, will be substantially curtailed b… https://t.co/PfXX0TTGnS 1 day ago Ben Sales Summer is three months away. Jewish camps are already preparing for the coronavirus. https://t.co/ThFbMevEmM 1 day ago