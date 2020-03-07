Global  

2 New York politicians test positive for coronavirus; first death in NYC

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
All schools in the ultra-Orthodox Crown Heights neighborhood were closed after three cases were confirmed in the community.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey 03:48

 New York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.

Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY [Video]

Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday delivered sobering yet arguably inevitable news: The first coronavirus-related death in New York state. Another report followed shortly after. CBS2's Scott Rapoport..

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of..

Yankees minor league has virus, 1st MLB-affiliated player

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A minor leaguer for the New York Yankees has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first known player affiliated with Major...
Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...
