Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Spanish PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus, Spain in lockdown

Spanish PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus, Spain in lockdown

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Spanish PM's wife tests positive for coronavirus, Spain in lockdownShortly after the lockdown was announced Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, tested positive for coronavirus.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus haunts Spain as cases cross 6300, PM's wife tests positive|Oneindia

BEGONA GOMEZ, THE WIFE OF SPANISH PRIME MINISTER HAS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS. BOTH THE SPANISH PM AND THEIR ARE NOW IN THEIR RESIDENCE, FOLLOWING HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ ADVICE. SPAIN HAS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
Coronavirus: Madrid streets deserted amid country-wide lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus: Madrid streets deserted amid country-wide lockdown

The streets of central Madrid are deserted amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and emergency rules banning all but essential movement. The Spanish government formally declared a state of emergency..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez's wife tests positive for coronavirus

The condition of both the Prime Minister and his wife are assessed as 'good'. Both are now in their residence, following the health authorities' advice.
Zee News

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating himself for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus....
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Concern93672193

U R HERE RT @Franktheshank88: Breaking: Canadian Prime Minister's wife tests positive for corona virus Breaking: Spanish Prime Minister's wife tests… 40 seconds ago

JBass85531559

J Bass RT @love4thegameAK: 👀👀 Begoña Gómez, wife of Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, tests positive for Coronavirus, just a few hours after PM Sanchez d… 2 minutes ago

p4pi11on

BeatPlasticPollution RT @RT_com: BREAKING: Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for Covid-19 after Madrid imposes national lockdown to tackle the disease #coronavi… 4 minutes ago

BlacknessIn

Anchored In Blackness 🏴 Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for Covid-19 after Madrid imposes national lockdown to tackle the disease — RT Wor… https://t.co/YgZo0uvgqC 5 minutes ago

PanARMENIAN_eng

PAN News | English Wife of Spanish PM tests positive for virus https://t.co/xUdAbSU6kS 6 minutes ago

SANewsBot

Sihle Mavuso Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for Covid-19 after Madrid imposes national lockdown to tackle the disease https://t.co/p7lvxpg9Nv 9 minutes ago

Newsupdate1230

News Update Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/13OgZyYJ1W https://t.co/dLDyIGQr68 15 minutes ago

deepaklal123

shivam RT @kanimozhi: Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/d8AxIw6K46 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.