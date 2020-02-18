Global  

Netanyahu trial postponed by two months after Justice Minister declares state of emergency

Haaretz Sunday, 15 March 2020
On Thursday, Amir Ohana, a close ally of Netanyahu, expanded his powers to freeze court activity in case of escalation in coronavirus cases in Israel
 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an "emergency government" to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak. David Doyle reports.

Netanyahu's corruption trial postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

A Jerusalem district court announced on Sunday that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial for two months because of...
Israeli PM's corruption trial delayed over coronavirus restrictions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial has been postponed for two months because of restrictions arising from the coronavirus outbreak.
