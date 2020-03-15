An emergency for Israeli democracy: Coronavirus crisis cannot chip away at checks and balances
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () The epidemic comes at a time when caretaker prime minister Netanyahu, who is indicted for corruption and fighting for his political and personal future, has too much authority and too much at stake
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an "emergency government" to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak. David Doyle reports.