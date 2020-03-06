Global  

Elderly dog dies in Hong Kong after release from coronavirus quarantine

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Elderly dog dies in Hong Kong after release from coronavirus quarantineVets in the Asian financial hub say the dog's death could have been because of the stress and anxiety of being in quarantine and away from its family.
Hong Kong to quarantine all people entering city [Video]

Hong Kong to quarantine all people entering city

Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting at midnight on Thursday (March 19) in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Asian financial..

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Coronavirus: Can your dog or cat get Covid-19 and can you catch it from your pet?

A dog in Hong Kong, whose owner was infected, has tested 'weak positive' for the virus
The science behind why your pet can’t spread COVID-19

A Pomeranian dog in Hong Kong grabbed the international media’s attention this week after scientists found traces of coronavirus in the canine. Following...
TheBigRafa1998

Rafael Pena 🇺🇸🇦🇫 RT @Jerusalem_Post: #HongKong dog falsely suspected of being infected with the #coronavirus dies after being released from quarantine. ht… 2 minutes ago

JessicaDiNapoli

Jessica DiNapoli Elderly dog dies in Hong Kong after release from precautionary #coronavirus quarantine @reuters https://t.co/SVHLYllQUz 4 minutes ago

SherryStacyRN1

Sherry Stacy, RN Elderly dog dies in Hong Kong after release from coronavirus quarantine https://t.co/vxLIvbQ9Z4 10 minutes ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post #HongKong dog falsely suspected of being infected with the #coronavirus dies after being released from quarantine. https://t.co/Za36OjWaAn 17 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Elderly dog dies in Hong Kong after release from precautionary coronavirus quarantine https://t.co/rz7tHSdez4 34 minutes ago

