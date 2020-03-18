Global  

COVID-19 confirmed cases hit 29 in Tunisia

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN)On Wednesday, the Tunisian Health Ministry announced the rise registered in the total number of the COVID-19 confirmed cases to 29.At ...
Tweets about this

TapNewsAgency

TAP news agency #Tunisia: 3 of the 15 new confirmed #Covid_19 cases in the country were reported in #Tataouine governorate, which b… https://t.co/OXunWfDOjM 11 hours ago

Elcapitano2

Mandixole Matroos RT @TapNewsAgency: #Tunisia: 15 confirmed cases of infection with #Covid_19 have been recorded in #Tunis governorate to date and 92 people… 12 hours ago

TapNewsAgency

TAP news agency #Tunisia: 15 confirmed cases of infection with #Covid_19 have been recorded in #Tunis governorate to date and 92 pe… https://t.co/lAyqijY31S 12 hours ago

Taieb_Bot

JSBot RT @TapNewsAgency: #Tunisia: 36 out of the 54 confirmed cases of infection with #Covid_19 are from abroad and 19 domestic, Director of Obse… 13 hours ago

TapNewsAgency

TAP news agency #Tunisia: 36 out of the 54 confirmed cases of infection with #Covid_19 are from abroad and 19 domestic, Director of… https://t.co/Rfh6Hhl3Yh 13 hours ago

BechirSaied

Béchir Saïed RT @MouhebG: Daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tunisia - March 2020 https://t.co/Rhf0yJQCiL 17 hours ago

MouhebG

Mouheb Ben Garoui Daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tunisia - March 2020 https://t.co/Rhf0yJQCiL 17 hours ago

SaharaNws

Sahara news #COVID-19 Situation Confirmed cases in #Africa (according #WHO) #Egypt :196 cases #Algeria :72 cases #Morocco :49 c… https://t.co/UG8JPz1RoI 20 hours ago

