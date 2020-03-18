COVID-19 confirmed cases hit 29 in Tunisia

TAP news agency #Tunisia: 3 of the 15 new confirmed #Covid_19 cases in the country were reported in #Tataouine governorate, which b… https://t.co/OXunWfDOjM 11 hours ago

Mandixole Matroos RT @TapNewsAgency: #Tunisia: 15 confirmed cases of infection with #Covid_19 have been recorded in #Tunis governorate to date and 92 people… 12 hours ago

TAP news agency #Tunisia: 15 confirmed cases of infection with #Covid_19 have been recorded in #Tunis governorate to date and 92 pe… https://t.co/lAyqijY31S 12 hours ago

JSBot RT @TapNewsAgency: #Tunisia: 36 out of the 54 confirmed cases of infection with #Covid_19 are from abroad and 19 domestic, Director of Obse… 13 hours ago

TAP news agency #Tunisia: 36 out of the 54 confirmed cases of infection with #Covid_19 are from abroad and 19 domestic, Director of… https://t.co/Rfh6Hhl3Yh 13 hours ago

Béchir Saïed RT @MouhebG: Daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tunisia - March 2020 https://t.co/Rhf0yJQCiL 17 hours ago