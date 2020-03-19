Global  

California governor raises the specter of martial law as coronavirus panic feared

Haaretz Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Martial law is when civil laws are suspended and a military force is in charge. It’s exceptionally rare for it to be used in the United States
Coronavirus: California prepared to enact martial law if its a 'necessity', governor says

'We have the ability to do martial law ... if we feel the necessity,' Governor Gavin Newsom says
BREAKING: State of Washington about to go under medical martial law to stop the virus from infecting 64,000 by May, warns Gov. Inslee

(Natural News) Just as we’ve modeled and predicted, medical martial law is now beginning to be implemented across America to contain the spread of the...
