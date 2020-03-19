Ripley SuperElite Canada-US border could close Friday as Canadians overseas try to get home https://t.co/T8i4BTrqoE 1 hour ago

🇩🇿伊斯蘭教🇵🇸ⵣISLAM🔰ⵣ🇵🇸ислам🇩🇿 RT @Jerusalem_Post: Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau said that he expected the closure of the US-#Canada border to take effect overnight on Frida… 2 hours ago

The Jerusalem Post Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau said that he expected the closure of the US-#Canada border to take effect overnight on F… https://t.co/kcwsy5aNCm 3 hours ago

James Lizotte ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @canine2 @MickeyK82466295 Canada didn't want to close our border***Trump shamed him into agreeing to it. The Clo… https://t.co/LqJzLTM89O 3 hours ago

kevin edgerly @lisarachel1234 Haha but you forgot we sent all of medical supplies to china now we're short and I live here in Can… https://t.co/DFlxwq3vB6 5 hours ago

DebWilson🧟‍♀️🐍🐍 RT @BlackburnEssex: An agreement to shut down the Canada-U.S. border is close, and the closure could come tomorrow night. #sxont #Windsor h… 6 hours ago