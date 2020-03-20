US approves anti-malarial drug to treat coronavirus: Trump

tushar RT @htTweets: The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald T… 15 minutes ago

tushar RT @timesofindia: US approves anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use against #coronavirus: President Trump (AFP) https://t.co/zTrc8EKPiR 15 minutes ago

Malikshahid #Coronavirus @kansalrohit69 US approves anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use against coronavirus: President Trump. (NOK) 32 minutes ago

Trump Retweeter RT @GuardianNigeria: “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA has been so great.” h… 58 minutes ago

naresh RT @AFP: #BREAKING US approves anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use against #coronavirus: President Trump https://t.co/iJrNMb0mDf 1 hour ago