Kuwait- Sixteen more deaths in Belgium from coronavirus (COVID-19)

MENAFN.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 20 (KUNA) -- Sixteen more people have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Belgium, raising the to...
News video: Coronavirus Shutdowns Could Lead to Unintended Climate Benefits

Coronavirus Shutdowns Could Lead to Unintended Climate Benefits 01:12

 Coronavirus Shutdowns Could Lead to Unintended Climate Benefits In countries that have been under strict lockdowns to limit the spread of coronavirus, there has been a noticeable drop in pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists say the lockdowns could help limit the destructive impacts of...

More Than 4,600 Coronavirus Cases Now Across The U.S. [Video]

More Than 4,600 Coronavirus Cases Now Across The U.S.

Health officials say there are now at least 4,600 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S., including 85 deaths. This as President Trump issued more stringent guidelines. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
Coronavirus haunts Europe, more than 1800 dead in Italy | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus haunts Europe, more than 1800 dead in Italy | Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in the entire world soar past 1.7 lakh and more than 6000 dead. Europe reeling under most no. of deaths with Italy worst hit.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

Kuwait- 19 more deaths in the Netherlands from Coronavirus

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 17 (KUNA) -- Nineteen more patients have died from COVID-19 in the Netherlands in the past 24 hou...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters IndiaReuters

Belgium coronavirus deathtoll rises to 37 in largest daily jump

Belgium recorded 16 new deaths on Thursday because of coronavirus, for a total of 37 in the country, the biggest daily rise since the beginning of the epidemic,...
Reuters India Also reported by •MENAFN.comReuters

