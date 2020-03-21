Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Middle East News > Country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81 00:39

 American country music star Kenny Roger has died aged 81. He topped the charts during the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammy awards. One of his best known hits was his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton, Islands In The Stream.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mercyobidake1

Mercy Obidake Country singer, #KennyRogers dies at age 81 - https://t.co/mtdNGEFjcO 2 seconds ago

Atajate71

Nicholas Karnani RT @SkyNewsBreak: American country music singer and songwriter Kenny Rogers who was known for songs including 'The Gambler' and 'Woman' has… 3 seconds ago

yulemkenya

A KenyaN ◢◤ RT @cnni: The world of country music is mourning one of its greats, Kenny Rogers, who has died aged 81. https://t.co/IDeoRsWY2S https://t.c… 5 seconds ago

PatchOps

Tim Hickey RT @RollingStone: Kenny Rogers, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who scored dozens of hits in both country and pop over six decades, ha… 5 seconds ago

InangugwaStureh

Inangugwa Stureh RT @InangugwaStureh: Country Music singer and star Kenny Rogers is dead. As you rest in peace Kenny you have left a world coward of Corona… 11 seconds ago

PatchOps

Tim Hickey RT @cnnbrk: Singer Kenny Rogers has died at age 81. His legendary career spanned six decades with 24 number-one hit songs. https://t.co/k1P… 11 seconds ago

InangugwaStureh

Inangugwa Stureh Country Music singer and star Kenny Rogers is dead. As you rest in peace Kenny you have left a world coward of Cor… https://t.co/ujDSxKaVo0 19 seconds ago

ChillyWilliePR

Chill Will🇵🇷:-) RT @SRCSandra: Legendary country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81 https://t.co/Ih4lAmQoKj 20 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.