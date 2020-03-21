You Might Like

Tweets about this Mercy Obidake Country singer, #KennyRogers dies at age 81 - https://t.co/mtdNGEFjcO 2 seconds ago Nicholas Karnani RT @SkyNewsBreak: American country music singer and songwriter Kenny Rogers who was known for songs including 'The Gambler' and 'Woman' has… 3 seconds ago A KenyaN ◢◤ RT @cnni: The world of country music is mourning one of its greats, Kenny Rogers, who has died aged 81. https://t.co/IDeoRsWY2S https://t.c… 5 seconds ago Tim Hickey RT @RollingStone: Kenny Rogers, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who scored dozens of hits in both country and pop over six decades, ha… 5 seconds ago Inangugwa Stureh RT @InangugwaStureh: Country Music singer and star Kenny Rogers is dead. As you rest in peace Kenny you have left a world coward of Corona… 11 seconds ago Tim Hickey RT @cnnbrk: Singer Kenny Rogers has died at age 81. His legendary career spanned six decades with 24 number-one hit songs. https://t.co/k1P… 11 seconds ago Inangugwa Stureh Country Music singer and star Kenny Rogers is dead. As you rest in peace Kenny you have left a world coward of Cor… https://t.co/ujDSxKaVo0 19 seconds ago Chill Will🇵🇷:-) RT @SRCSandra: Legendary country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81 https://t.co/Ih4lAmQoKj 20 seconds ago